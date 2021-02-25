PBA: Alaska's Racal unlikely to play in All-Filipino Cup

Alaska's Kevin Racal watches from the sidelines during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska swingman Kevin Racal is recovering well from a knee injury, but is unlikely to be cleared in time for the PBA Philippine Cup, according to Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso.

Racal tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee in Alaska's first game of the 2020 PBA All-Filipino Conference in the "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga last year.

"He's well into his rehab but he isn't running yet. He is on the sideline doing exercises with our trainers," Cariaso said of Racal, who had eight points and two rebounds in their game against TNT last year before incurring the injury.

"So I don't expect him to be able to join us this All-Filipino," the coach added.

Cariaso is hopeful that Racal will be given the green light to play for the second conference, assuming the PBA holds one this year.

Racal previously suffered an ACL tear in his left knee during his collegiate career with Colegio de San Juan de Letran. He made a full recovery and went on to win an NCAA championship with the Knights in 2015, where he won Finals MVP honors.

