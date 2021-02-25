NBA: Warriors top Pacers to complete road trip

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Draymond Green #23. File photo. Ezra Shaw, AFP

Stephen Curry scored 24 points and the team playing the second night of back-to-back out-finished a well-rested opponent as the Golden State Warriors beat the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Curry saw his streak of 25-point games end at 13 on a night when he shot just 1-for-11 from 3-point range. However, he still led the way as Golden State salvaged a break-even four-game trip after beginning the trek with narrow losses at Orlando and Charlotte.

The Warriors won at New York on Tuesday.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for Indiana, which had two games postponed since it last played on Feb. 17 at Minnesota.

In a game where neither team led by more than seven points, the Warriors found themselves up just 99-98 with 4:36 to go before creating some distance on a Draymond Green dunk, two Curry free throws and a Kelly Oubre Jr. jumper.

The Pacers got back within 107-105 on a Malcolm Brogdon hoop with 12.1 seconds to play, but Curry and Green nailed four straight clinching free throws, allowing the Warriors to avenge a 104-95 home loss to Indiana on Jan. 12.

Curry also found time for eight rebounds and eight assists. Green finished with 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds and a game-high 11 assists for the Warriors, who built their eighth two-game winning streak of the season. They have yet to win three in a row.

Oubre totaled 17 points, Andrew Wiggins 15, Eric Paschall 13 and James Wiseman 11 for the Warriors, who won despite shooting just 5-for-26 from long distance.

Brogdon put up 24 points for the Pacers, who lost their fourth straight at home. Doug McDermott added 15 points and Myles Turner 14 while T.J. McConnell chipped in with nine points, five rebounds, a team-high six assists and a game-high four steals.

The teams battled on near-equal terms for the first 24 minutes, and the Pacers took a 58-56 lead into halftime.

Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the half, including the final two points on a tiebreaking dunk with 31.9 seconds remaining.

Curry had 15 first-half points for the Warriors but was just 1-for-7 on 3-point attempts.