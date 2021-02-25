MMA: Denice Zamboanga to banner PH at ONE Atomweight Grand Prix

Top ranked contender Denice Zamboanga will headline the upcoming ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix that kicks off on May 28.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the tournament on Wednesday night, naming Zamboanga as one of the 8 women competing.

Whoever wins the tournament will square off with reigning ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee in November.

Joining Zamboanga in the bracket is second-ranked Meng Bo, fifth-ranked Stamp Fairtex, and unbeaten Ritu Phogat and Itsuki Hirata.

Alyona Rassohyna also got her tournament ticket stamped after beating Stamp Fairtex at ONE: UNBREAKABLE III. Completing the brackets are two new signees – Alyse Anderson and Seo Hee Ham.

While the matchups have yet to be announced, fans are already anticipating a potential clash between Zamboanga and Meng.

The undefeated pair exchanged fiery words last month, with Meng saying she can beat Zamboanga, prompting the Marrok Force standout to clap back at the Chinese superstar with words of her own.

“I am so pumped for this tournament. I’m looking forward to competing for this ultra prestigious title. This will be the most challenging competition that no female fighter in ONE Championship history has ever faced," Zamboanga said.

“To all the other female fighters who will be competing, it will be an honor to face you all in this tournament. A lot of people want to see me and Angela fight, so I will get the Grand Prix belt, and then I’m on to the Atomweight World Title at the end of 2021.”

