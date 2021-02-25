LOOK: Pacquiao nostalgic in rare visit to Bukidnon birthplace

HOMECOMING. It always feels good to look back at where you came from and bring a little smile to people who were part of your past. It reminds us that no matter how hard life is, one should never stop dreaming. Thank you Kibawe for the warmth and the love. pic.twitter.com/QncNPMOHFU — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) February 25, 2021

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao returned to Kibawe town, Bukidnon — his birthplace — on Wednesday, then gave out cash donations.

"HOMECOMING. It always feels good to look back at where you came from and bring a little smile to people who were part of your past," Pacquiao, who eventually grew up in General Santos City, tweeted.

"It reminds us that no matter how hard life is, one should never stop dreaming. Thank you Kibawe for the warmth and the love."

According to the local government of Kibawe, the fighting senator also handed out goods.

The Kibawe LGU said it was Pacquiao's first official visit to the town.

Pacquiao, who is looking to return to the ring for the first time since July 2019, has also been seen as a presidential candidate in the 2022 national elections.

