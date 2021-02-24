Karate: James Delos Santos piles up lead in men's online kata rankings

Filipino karateka James Delos Santos continued to further widen the gap between him and his competitors in the world rankings.

The world's top virtual kata player, who recently copped his seventh gold medal this year by topping the Adidas USA Karate Open E-Tournament, currently boasts 20,250 points in the world's individual e-kata men's rankings.

He is 9,840 points ahead of second-ranked Matias Domont (10,410 points) of Switzerland.

The scores does not yet include his last 3 gold medal finishes.

Former no. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Puerto rico now ranks no. 4 (8,890 points) behind Silvio Cerone-Biagoni (9,090) of South Africa.

In the Adidas USA Karate Open E-Tournament, Delos Santos got past his counterparts from the US, France and Dominican Republic to set a title showdown with Romania.

Delos Santos won 36 gold medals from different online kata competitions last year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES