Jalen Green, Kuminga clutch as Ignite slips past Memphis

Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga nailed big three-pointers in crunch time to lift Team Ignite over the Memphis Hustle, 104-101, in the NBA G League bubble at the Walt Disney World complex on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).
Green had his lowest scoring game of the season, finishing with just 10 points on four-of-15 shooting. Kuminga had 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
While neither player was at his best, they still came up with big plays down the stretch for Ignite.
A three-pointer by Kuminga with under four minutes left gave Ignite a 95-91 advantage. After Tyrell Terry scored on the other end to trim the lead to two points, Kuminga assisted on Green's three-pointer to restore a five-point advantage for Ignite, 98-93, with under three minutes to play.
Green later added a layup to make it 100-95 with 2:28 to go, giving his team enough breathing room to hold off the Hustle. A jumper and two free throws by veteran Jarrett Jack completed the win for the squad.
Jack finished with a team-high 22 points, while Daishen Nix had 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Isaiah Todd had 10 points and four rebounds.
Ignite improved to 6-3, putting them in the Top 4. Memphis lost its third straight game to drop to 3-6.