FIBA signs groundbreaking partnership with Twitch

FIBA on Wednesday announced a multi-year collaboration with Twitch, to bring more basketball content to the interactive live streaming platform.

This is the first such deal that Twitch has signed with an international federation.

FIBA will not only stream sports content, but will also tailor that content to maximize its impact on the service, in coordination with Twitch.

The federation plans to broadcast around 600 hours of live basketball games each year on its own Twitch channel, as well as other unique programming formats, which are specifically developed to leverage Twitch's unique interactive tools and features.

"FIBA is delighted to announce this unique collaboration with Twitch, a live streaming service that is used by millions of people globally each day," said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

"This innovative agreement will further strengthen our strategic objective to enlarge the FIBA family by offering year-round basketball action to more fans, on an interactive service."

Fans will be allowed to produce FIBA-related content on their own Twitch channels since FIBA is one of the few rights-holders in global sport to give access to official footage to Twitch creators.

Moreover, FIBA plans on establishing a network of creators in each of its major markets around the world, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain and Australia, who will also co-stream the live games and create their own programming and formats for their own channels.

The agreement is part of a wider campaign for Twitch who is looking to inspire a broad base of basketball fans to create user-generated content and deliver FIBA's 3x3 and basketball events to a new audience.

The live games, which will be streamed both on FIBA's Twitch channel and on the channels of its creators' network, will include all FIBA 3x3 competitions, the EuroLeague Women and selected youth tournaments.

Additionally, highlights and delayed coverage of FIBA's national team and other club competitions and youth tournaments will be packaged and distributed uniquely for Twitch creators and basketball communities around the world.

"FIBA is an innovation-driven organization and is passionate about bringing fans together in new interactive ways around livestreaming. This makes FIBA the perfect fit for Twitch," said Damian Burns, SVP EMEA of Twitch.

"We are excited to see FIBA reach new and existing audiences across the globe with truly innovative content that makes the most of the tools and resources Twitch has to offer."

Given Twitch's unique global young community of creators and users, FIBA hopes to significantly grow the already-strong community of basketball lovers on Twitch and establish themselves as one of the trailblazers in the sports industry.

This collaboration will not only enhance FIBA's innovation profile by producing new formats for fans to watch basketball and interact with each other using an innovative, highly engaging streaming service. It will also build value for FIBA and its commercial partners by reaching new fans of younger demographics worldwide.

The collaboration will launch in the spring of 2021.

