CJ Perez hailed as PBA scoring champ again

Composite photo. File Photos

Newly-traded CJ Perez booked his second scoring champion award, while Aaron Black led the All-Rookie team in the PBA Press Corps Awards.

The 27-year-old Perez averaged 24.4 points during the all-Filipino conference last year while still with Terrafirma to lead the league in scoring for the second straight season.

The former NCAA MVP out of Lyceum of the Philippines University previously averaged 20.8 points as a rookie in the pro league that saw him run away with the Rookie of the Year honor and a place in the Mythical Team.

Meanwhile, Black of the Meralco Bolts is leading the All-Rookie Team to be feted by the group of reporters covering the PBA beat.

Black showcased a stellar performance in the Pampanga bubble where Meralco clinched a semifinal seat in the Philippine Cup -- a first in its franchise history. He also took home the season’s Outstanding Rookie trophy.

Joining Black in the All-Rookie unit are Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma’s Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona of Alaska, and Renzo Subido of NorthPort.

Other awards to be handed out for the short 2020 season are the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, Mr. Executive, President’s Award, Top Bubble D-Fender, All Bubble D-Fenders, Mr. Quality Minutes, and Game of the Bubble.

Awardees of the 2019 season will also be honored during the special rite led by 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Leo Austria of San Miguel, Danny Floro Executive of the Year PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, and Presidential Awardee Vergel Meneses, the current Bulakan, Bulacan mayor and 1995 league MVP.

The virtual awards night will take place on March 7 which will honor the top performers of both the 2019 season and the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble.

