Juliana Gomez takes gold in the women's epee of the UAAP Season 85 fencing tournament. UAAP media bureau

MANILA – Actor-politician Richard Gomez’s daughter Juliana Gomez continued to create her mark in the sport of fencing as she walked away with a UAAP gold medal for the University of the Philippines (UP).

Gomez showed solid work against De La Salle University's Cyrra Vergara in women's epee, 15-10, to top the event, giving UP its first gold in the UAAP Season 85 fencing tournament.

But University of the East (UE) remained on course in defending its men’s and women’s title after the individual events at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena in Manila.

The 1-2 finish of Shawn Nicollei Felipe and Robert Cabaero saw the Red Warriors break the deadlock with erstwhile co-leader University of Santo Tomas (UST) into the lead in the men's division with a 2-1-0 medal tally.

Felipe took down Cabaero, 15-7, to take the 11-peat-seeking squad's second gold of the season.

"As of now, OK naman po kasi first UAAP ko 'to sa college and maganda naman 'yung naiwanan ko from high school. Medyo okay naman po 'yung game ko kahit endless po 'yung kaba,” Felipe, the Season 82 Most Valuable in high school boys, said.

Action shifts to the team events starting Saturday, and the national team upstart believes that the Red Warriors know what to do.

"Sa teams naman po, tiwala lang po sa teammates namin. Lagi lang namin sinasabi na, 'Maglaro ka lang ng game mo, huwag mo kaming isipin,’" he added.

The Lady Warriors, on the other hand, also leapfrogged UST on the women's side after reigning MVP Queen Denise Dalmacio took down Allysah Cantantan, 15-14, in the finals of the sabre individual.

UST remained in the second spot in the men's division, while La Salle and Ateneo stayed tied in third place.

On the other hand, the Fighting Maroons stayed within striking distance of UE and UST for the championship in the distaff side, thanks to Gomez's title.

UE also kept its hold on the boys' division after an all-UE final saw James Lim top Louis Shoemaker in foil individual, 15-13.

UST, though, snagged the lead on the girls' side as it bagged two titles with Kristal Ritz Tuy and Bhea Raguin taking down UE opponents. Tuy outwitted Adrienne Lising, 15-14, in sabre individual, while Bhea Raguin zoomed past Irish Manaois, 15-9, in epee.