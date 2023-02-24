Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is NSA of the Year anew

MANILA – The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) will once again hoist the National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year plum following its successful campaigns in Southeast Asia all the way to the Worlds anchored on Hidilyn Diaz.

The weightlifting federation is set to receive the award in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night on March 6.

Diaz stamped her class in the 88th IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia with a three-gold sweep of the women’s 55kg class last year.

This was a fitting follow-up to her historic feat in 2021 when she gave the country its very first Olympic gold during the Tokyo Games.

For her back-to-back golden triumphs, the pride of Zamboanga City will be the recipient of the PSA Athlete of the Year award for the second straight time.

The SWP also took the NSA of the Year recognition in the previous year along with the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) for their impressive stints in the Olympics.

The awarding ceremony will be held at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

It should be noted that the weightlifting association, led by president Monico Puentevella, is more than just Diaz’s accomplishment.

Although Diaz successfully retained her gold in the women’s 55kg in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, Vanessa Sarno began to make her presence felt as a force to reckon in the sport.

The 18-year-old lass blew the competition away in the SEA Games with a dominant victory in the women’s 71kg event, where she set new records of 104kg in the snatch, 135kg in the clean and jerk, and 239kg total lift.

Diaz and Sarno accounted for the two gold medals the country bagged in the biennial meet.

Two months later in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sarno anchored the Philippine team’s campaign in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.

The Bohol native scored another sweep of the junior women’s 71kg class by topping the snatch (100kg), clean and jerk (130kg), and total lift (230kg) to spearhead the 15 golds won by the Filipino lifters.

RELATED VIDEO