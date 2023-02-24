Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Omega Esports on Friday drew its first win in MPL Philippines Season 11 after sweeping RSG Slate Philippines, 2-0, during their regular season match held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

The early parts of Game 1 were shaky for Omega, with Duane "Kelra" Pillas (Harith) giving signs of life to the team with a lord steal.

It was Dean "Raizen" Sumagui (Hayabusa) who hammered the nail down the coffin with a lord take of his own, one that ended the long, 29-minute-58-second game in favor of the Barangay.

Kelra went flawless with 5 kills and six assists on one of his signature heroes.

With Raizen using a tank build Lancelot, Omega pulled through to secure the sweep in Game 2, despite John Paul "H2wo" Salonga getting the early-game objectives in favor of RSG Slate Philippines.

RSG will try and bounce back against TNC Pro Team on Saturday, while Omega will again see action next Friday as it faces Nexplay EVOS.