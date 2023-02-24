Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Friday handed the revamped Nexplay EVOS squad its first loss in the MPL Season 11, held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

With Bren knocking on the opponents' base in Game 2, Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel put up three kills in succession, before taking down Nexplay's base.

It was the first loss for Nexplay, which has Minana Esports' roster for MPL Season 11. It currently has a 1-1 record after taking the opening day win against TNC Pro Team.

Bren will face TNC Pro Team on Sunday, with Nexplay facing Onic Philippines in a later match.