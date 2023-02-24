MMA: Biagtan says KO win just what he needed

Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan said he needed to make an impression in his ONE Championship debut.

That's just what he did when he authored a face-plant knockout of Uzbek opponent Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov in ONE Friday Fights 5 last February 17 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the dying seconds of the third round, “Kid Tornado” finally located the opening to deliver the fight-ending shot — swinging a perfectly-placed left hook to Adamkhonov’s jaw.

Upon the solid punch’s impact, Adamkhonov instantly lost his reflexes and then plunged to the canvas face-first, prompting referee Mohamad Sulaiman to step in and save him from further punishment.

“How I performed in my debut was really unexpected,” Biagtan said. “When I saw the clip, I thought to myself, ‘Was that me competing in there?’"

“I give credit to the great training partners and coaches who supported me throughout the journey. Our hard work really paid off,” the former Philippine strawweight champion later added.

If anything gives Biagtan a sense of fulfillment, it's the awareness that he now belongs at the elite level of mixed martial arts.

“It took a while for me to get here, but the most important thing was that I won and showed the world what I am capable of. At the same time, I proved that ONE did not make a mistake when they signed me,” he said.

Biagtan has no plans to extend the celebration of his victory as he intends to get back to his usual grind as soon as possible.

“We don't know when the next fight will be, and my job is to make sure that I am always ready,” he said.