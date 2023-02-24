E2max banks on experience as captain as he embraces coaching role

MANILA -- From calling the shots inside the game, Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic is now part of the Omega Esports' coaching staff after spending years as its captain.

Speaking to press after their 2-0 win against RSG Slate Philippines, the former Execration star said his experience as the team's long-time captain helped him when coaching.

"Hindi naman po naging malaki ang adjustments kasi before noong ano usual na ginagawa ako sa MPL parang sa mga practice pa lang nakasanayan ko lang ang medyo pagkakaiba full time ako ngayon," E2MAX said.

As he continues his coaching career, he hopes to improve in his new role.

"Masaya ako sa team na tinuturuan ko kasi noong naglalaro ako parang ganoon na rin ang way ko as a captain before and mas ini-improve ko and sobrang natuto ako," E2MAX said.

E2MAX started his assistant coaching career with Omega Esports for MPL Season 11.