Jaja Santiago was limited to just nine points as the Saitama Ageo Medics absorbed a 23-25, 17-25, 28-30 loss to the NEC Red Rockets on Wednesday afternoon in Saitama.

The Ageo Medics could not build on a thrilling five-set win against Denso last Sunday, instead falling to 11-8 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League Women's Division.

Santiago converted six of 17 attempts and had three kill blocks, while Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira also had nine points, all on kills.

The Red Rockets scored 19 points off Saitama's errors.

The Ageo Medics had a chance to extend the match and were in control for most of the third set, but Sarina Koga and Haruna Soga conspired to push NEC ahead in the clutch.

Koga led the Red Rockets with 21 points, including 19 kills.

The Ageo Medics will try to bounce back on Saturday against the Toray Arrows.