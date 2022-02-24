SBP extends well wishes to Korea, assures safety of FIBA bubble

The SBP has formally received word that South Korea will not compete in the upcoming FIBA window. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Thursday extended its well wishes to the South Korean basketball team, after their withdrawal from the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Korea dealt with a rash of COVID-19 cases in their squad, leading to several changes in their national team pool. On Tuesday, ahead of their departure for the Philippines, one player tested positive with the rest of the team deemed as close contacts.

The Korea Basketball Association (KBA) subsequently decided to withdraw from the February window of the qualifiers, scheduled for February 24-28 in Manila.

"The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has formally received word from FIBA that Korea can no longer send a team to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 - Asian qualifiers hosted in the Philippines this week," SBP president Al Panlilio said on Thursday.

"We at the SBP commiserate with our friends from Korea as we know how difficult it is to deal with COVID-19," he added.

"The SBP hopes that all the members of the team who caught the virus will get well at the soonest time possible."

Among the players who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the window is naturalized Korean center Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe), who played in the PBA as an import.

The FIBA window will still push through at the Araneta Coliseum, with India and New Zealand set to play on Thursday.

"We’ve worked hard to provide a safe venue as hosts for Windows 1 and 2 in Group A and we are looking forward to hosting and playing against India and New Zealand," said Panlilio.

FIBA earlier confirmed South Korea's withdrawal from the qualifying window, although it has yet to render a decision on the result of their four Group A games.

It is expected that South Korea will forfeit all four games, giving them a 0-4 record heading into the second window in June.