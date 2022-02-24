The PSI National Open will help determine the national team pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off a successful meet last October, the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) will return to its home, the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila from February 25-27, for the National Open.

"With the easing of quarantine restrictions in the country and with the help of the Philippine Sports Commission, we can finally swim in a pool that is both historic and familiar to most of us," said PSI president Lailani Velasco.

The PSI held a Swimming National Selection meet last October 22-24 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

This time around, a total of 160 participants are set to take part in the PSI National Open which will help determine the national team pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Headlining the swimmers are SEA Games veterans Sacho Ilustre, Rafael Barreto, Rian Marco Tirol, Xiandi Chua, Thanya Dela Cruz, and Miguel Barreto.

Also set to compete are the likes of Samuel Alcos, Sebastienne Wong, Chloe Daos, Erin Castrillo, Joaquin Santos, Camille Buico, Pierre Chan, and Jordan Lobos.

"We hope to encourage current swimmers to train even more to reach their dreams and what better dream than to have a chance to represent the country, and bring pride and honor to the flag," expressed Velasco.

A total of 36 events will be held in the three-day meet.

Competition begins on Friday at 3 p.m. Start times for Days 2 and 3 will be at 9:30 a.m.

All participants will undergo strict testing prior to entering the competition venue.