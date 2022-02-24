POC chief Tolentino gets Executive of the Year nod

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The man at the helm of the country's Olympic governing body will be recognized for the role he played in the Philippines' historic campaign in last year's Tokyo Summer Games.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino will be given the Executive of the Year award during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night.

Tolentino is one of 33 personalities to be feted in the gala night, set for March 14 at the Diamond Hotel.

Previous recipients of the award including Ramon S. Ang, Manny V. Pangilinan, William "Butch" Ramirez, Wilfred Uytengsu, Ricky Vargas, Jude Echauz, Philip Ella Juico, and Willie Marcial.

The event will be held face-to-face, but due to strict health guidelines only 50 percent of the ballroom capacity will be allowed.

Last year, the SMC-PSA awards night was held virtually.

Tolentino, also the representative of the eighth district of Cavite, kept an eagle eye on the country's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics for almost two years after the Summer Games was initially postponed at the height of the global pandemic in 2020.

The long wait was worth it for the country, as the Philippines finally bagged its first-ever Olympic gold after almost a century behind the record-breaking feat of Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

The boxing trio of Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial sweetened the pot by winning a pair of silver and bronze medals that capped the Philippines' most productive campaign in its entire Olympic participation.

The stint also saw the country parading potential medal winners in other fronts such as gymnast Carlos Yulo, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

Tolentino also serves as president of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines or PhilCycling.