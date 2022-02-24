Has Orlando Johnson played his last game for San Miguel? PBA Images



MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel head coach Leo Austria commended Orlando Johnson for his professionalism but would not confirm if the American import will retain his job.

Johnson has played well for the Beermen after a shaky debut in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, and put up 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in their 104-99 victory over Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday night.

Whether his effort was enough for him to remain as San Miguel's reinforcement remains to be seen, however.

"We're not talking about his game tonight whether he will play or not in the next game," Austria said afterward. "Just give us some time because it's a team decision if ever something happened sa changes ng lineup namin."

Ahead of their game against Phoenix Super LPG, San Miguel brought in another import in Shabazz Muhammad, who has been touted as Johnson's replacement.

He reportedly arrived in the country on Tuesday and has passed the PBA's height limit for imports.

Austria didn't deny that they have brought in a new import, but was pleased with the focus displayed by Johnson in their game against the Fuel Masters.

"One thing I like from the start, since he arrived, I'm confident with him and he's very professional," Austria said of Johnson, who is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the Beermen.

"I think he's very focused in this game since the start and that's what we like from him. Very professional," he added.

Still, the San Miguel coach was non-committal when asked if Johnson's game against Phoenix Super LPG was a barometer of his future.

"As I said, we're not talking about the replacement or changing of imports. Our focus is on this game," he stressed.

"Let's see what will happen in the next few hours or tomorrow. For the meantime, we have to rest," he added.

The win against the Fuel Masters was San Miguel's second straight, hiking their record to 5-3 and boosting their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

They return to action on Sunday in a crucial game against the league-leading Magnolia Hotshots.