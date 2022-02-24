PBA: NLEX acquires Justin Chua from Phoenix

Justin Chua is headed to NLEX in exchange for Kris Porter. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors have acquired forward Justin Chua from the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

The PBA approved the trade on Thursday morning.

In return, Phoenix will receive Kris Porter as well NLEX's second round pick in the 2021 draft and first round pick in the 2022 draft.

Chua is averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds for Phoenix Super LPG in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup. He led the league in blocked shots in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, with 1.6 rejections per game.

Porter, meanwhile, has played just three games so far for the Road Warriors in the conference. In those three games, he averaged 2.0 points and 1.0 rebound.