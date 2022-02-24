PBA: Meralco eases past TerraFirma for 6th win

Meralco import Tony Bishop attacks the basket against TerraFirma. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Meralco Bolts are virtually assured of a spot in the quarterfinals after a comfortable 107-95 triumph against the TerraFirma Dyip, Thursday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

A big second quarter allowed Meralco to take control of the game and propelled them to their sixth win of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup. At 6-1, they sit in the second spot in the league standings.

Import Tony Bishop fired 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Cliff Hodge came off the bench for 16 points and six boards as the Bolts shot 50% from the field in the win.

Allein Maliksi contributed 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting in the win, along with six assists.

"Knowing that the elimination round is coming to an end pretty soon, and everybody's fighting for positions, we want to stay within that top four," said Meralco coach Norman Black. "So we didn't wanna fall today, to the TerraFirma team."

"We just wanted to come out and run as much as possible, play good defense, and just get a win, and move on to our Alaska game on Saturday," he added.

The Dyip stayed within striking distance in the first quarter, thanks to their import, Antonio Hester, who sizzled for 15 points in the opening period. Meralco settled for a 30-26 after the first 12 minutes, with Hodge scoring two late baskets to give them the four-point cushion.

Meralco seized control of the game in the second period, getting contributions from virtually every player fielded by Black. They outscored the Dyip, 30-19, in the pivotal quarter, with TerraFirma making just six of their 17 attempts from the field.

They also limited Hester to just two points in the second frame after his blazing start.

"Well, we were able to get out and run today. That was very important for us," said Black, whose team had 20 fast break points. "When you can get out and get easy points, it helps your offense a great deal. So we just have to continue to do that."

Bong Quinto had 11 points, and Chris Newsome had 10 points for the Bolts.

Meanwhile, Hester finished the game with 23 points and 17 rebounds, while rookie guard Joshua Munzon had 17 points on 4-of-17 shooting for TerraFirma.

TerraFirma dropped its second straight game, putting their record at 2-6.

The scores:

MERALCO 107 – Bishop 26, Maliksi 18, Hodge 16, Quinto 11, Newsome 10, Black 8, Almazan 7, Banchero 6, Caram 5, Baclao 0, Pasaol 0, Canete 0, Jose 0

TERRAFIRMA 95 – Hester 23, Munzon 17, Tiongson 13, Daquioag 11, Camson 10, Cahilig 6, Gabayni 5, Batiller 3, Pascual 3, Ramos 2, Calvo 2, Balagasay 0, Go 0.

Quarter scores : 30-26, 60-45, 89-73, 107-95

