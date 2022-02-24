PBA: Barangay Ginebra, Blackwater out to end slump

Ginebra will meet Blackwater at 6 p.m. File photo

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel is hoping to end a 4-game slump as it faces hard luck Blackwater on Friday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Ginebra, the defending champion, is barely hanging at 3-4 is desperate for a victory.

But the Bossing are also equally desperate as they look to score a breakthrough after dropping 26 games since the 2020 Philippine Cup in Clark.

Ginebra's beloved import Justin Brownlee will need more scoring support from the locals led by Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson for the Kings to turn their fortunes around.

Blackwater came close to winning last February 12, only to collapse in the fourth quarter to Terrafirma, 109-103.

The two clubs are set to meet in the main game at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, NLEX and Rain or Shine will collide in the 3 p.m. curtain raiser.

The Road Warriors, who won their last 2 games, want another to move them closer to clinching a top four finish at the end of the 11-game eliminations.

The Elasto Painters, for their part, would want to end a 2-game slide.