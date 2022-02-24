MMA: Confident Andrade predicts round 1 win vs Pacatiw

Hand out photo

Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade is confident ahead of his bantamweight clash with Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw that he predicted a stoppage victory over the Team Lakay stalwart.

The fourth-ranked Brazilian bantamweight is set to square off with Pacatiw at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

“Absolutely nothing [will trouble me in this matchup]. I don’t see anything in his game that could get me into trouble in the fight,” Andrade said.

“Of course, he’s training hard, and he could surprise me, but I believe I’ll be ready for anything he can bring to this fight.”

Andrade based his confidence on his unbeaten record since joining ONE Championship in 2020.

The 24-year-old has already scored big wins over notable fighters like Mark “Tyson” Abelardo, Shoko Sato, and “The Underdog” Li Kai Wen in matches where his well-roundedness was on full display.

Andrade believes striking will be his biggest weapon entering this bout that he expects the wushu expert in Pacatiw to avoid him on the feet.

“No matter what his gym does well, he doesn’t want to stand up with me because I’m going to put him to sleep fast,” Andrade said.

“He’ll try to put me down. Many have already made the same mistake and paid dearly for it. As I said, I am a different species. These guys don’t want to fight me in a striking fight. I love stand-up fighting. I love hitting and getting a beating, and I can do it all day without getting tired.”

When asked about the outcome, Andrade didn’t hold back as he boldly predicted that he’ll finish the Filipino dynamo in less than a round on Friday.

“I’m going to knock [Pacatiw] out in the first round because he won’t be able to handle all the weapons I’m going to bring to this fight,” he stated.

“[The rankings] don’t really matter to me. I’m in the best phase of my career, and my evolution is constant. I will fight any of them at any time, and I know I will win. So they should be worried, not me.”