Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw knows that he’s up for a tough battle when he takes on fourth-ranked bantamweight Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade in ONE: Full Circle this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It’s a good thing he’s getting all the help he needs.

He shared how working with fellow ONE bantamweights in the gym has fast-tracked his development.

After all, Team Lakay is home to No. 3-ranked Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, former ONE bantamweight world champion and No. 5-ranked Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, and prodigious 19-year-old Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao.

Not only does Pacatiw get high-level sparring partners with the three, he’s also exposed to different styles, from Belingon’s high-level striking, Loman’s powerhouse style, and Sangiao’s tremendous pressure on the mat, thus making him a better all-around fighter.

“Because we have [three other] fighters actively competing in the ONE bantamweight division, the level of our training is definitely high,” Pacatiw explained.

“Because all four of us have different expertise, we’re able to help each other out in developing new skills for each other. We make each other better, that’s the most important thing.”

A win by the 25-year-old could catapult him into the top five of the division, marking the first time Team Lakay to have three ranked fighters in the weight class.

Having a crowded division has its downsides though, as it could lead to competition between the stablemates.

While that’s a possibility to some teams, the wushu sanda specialist believes that’s not going to happen. They are willing to support whoever ends up on top first, confident that the team’s bond will rise above any competition.

“The bantamweight division is stacked. As for us, we have to work hand in hand,” he shared.

“Whoever rises above and wins the belt, we have to help him out and take out all the contenders and act gatekeepers for whoever ends up as the champ.”