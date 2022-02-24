How Korea's withdrawal impacts Gilas' plans in FIBA window



MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes will have to make some changes regarding his squad rotation after South Korea's last-minute withdrawal from the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippines was supposed to play four games in the February window of the qualifiers -- two against their South Korean rivals.

But South Korea was ultimately forced to pull out from the window over COVID-19 woes. Several members of their team returned positive tests in the build-up to the competition, and one more player tested positive ahead of their trip to the Philippines.

Reyes said that Gilas Pilipinas loses "a lot" by not playing South Korea.

"With four games, I was very confident, and we had a pretty good idea, and a plan on how to play all 15 players on the roster," he explained.

"Now, with two games, admittedly, that's going to be a problem."

Reyes called up seven PBA players to augment the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the window, six of whom play for him in TNT Tropang GIGA. Leading the way are Gilas veterans Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy, along with Kelly Williams and Poy Erram, and newcomers Gab Banal and Kib Montalbo. NorthPort's Robert Bolick is the lone professional not from TNT to join the pool.

Completing the 15-man pool are: Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Koume, Japan-based pros Thirdy Ravena (San-En) and Dwight Ramos (Toyama), free agent guard Juan Gomez de Liano, Overtime Elite's Lebron Loepz, and Gilas draftees Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab and Tzaddy Rangel.

According to Reyes, the Gilas coaching staff is still discussing how they will rotate the squad in the two games that they will play in the window.

The Philippines take on India on Friday and New Zealand on Sunday.

"There's going to be some discussions that we have to make, some decisions that we have to make as a coaching staff," said Reyes. "And we have to talk to the players themselves."

"But for me, personally, I was really looking forward to playing all 15 in the four games. To find, even just a few minutes for several guys who've never had an opportunity to actually play in actual FIBA game before," he added. "Now, that's a problem."

"We still haven't decided, it's a work in progress. We'll really basically know when game time comes."

Based on the FIBA website, it appears that Montalbo and Rangel have both gotten the call-up for Friday's game against India. It will be their first appearance in a FIBA competition for Gilas.