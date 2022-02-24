FIBA confirms Korea's withdrawal from February window

South Korea will not compete in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- FIBA confirmed late Wednesday that South Korea has withdrawn from the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The decision from the Korean Basketball Association (KBA) came as their national team dealt with COVID-19 issues.

A player in the Korea national team pool tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, just hours before they were supposed to leave for Manila. The other players in the team were considered close contacts.

Their national federation thus opted to withdraw from the window, which was set at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Korea was supposed to play two games against the Philippines and one each against New Zealand and India.

"FIBA was informed by Korea Basketball Association (KBA) of its decision not to travel to the Philippines to participate in the second window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers," the international federation said Wednesday night.

FIBA did not announce the sanctions that will be imposed on Korea for their withdrawal, although it is likely that they will forfeit all four of their games.

A 0-4 record heading into the second qualifying window in June will put South Korea in danger of failing to advance to the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023.

Meanwhile, FIBA said the rest of the games in Group A "will take place as scheduled."

The window officially opens on Thursday with New Zealand facing India at 3 p.m.