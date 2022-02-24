FIBA: Coach Chot won't underestimate India

India absorbed a big loss to New Zealand in its first game. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas cannot afford to underestimate India despite its low ranking, warned head coach Chot Reyes ahead of their FIBA qualifying game.

The Philippines watched as India absorbed a 101-46 defeat against New Zealand at the Araneta Coliseum, in the first game for both teams in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Yet ahead of the game, Reyes had already observed the improvements made by the Indian team and the quality of roster that they brought to Manila.

"No. 1 is size," Reyes said when asked what concerns him regarding the India squad, ranked 80th in the world by FIBA.

"Over the years, right before our eyes, we've seen India develop and grow into a legitimate basketball competitor," he added. "Their skills have tremendously improved."

Reyes expects India to come in well-prepared, under the guidance of Serbian mentor Veselin Matić. India has a 12-man roster for the qualifier, anchored by former NBA G League Ignite recruit Princepal Singh, and Pranav Prince of the NBA Academy India.

Against New Zealand on Thursday, it was Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon who shone for them, with 10 points.

"I told our team, our players, that we have to be completely ready for a very tough game against India," said Reyes. "They are a tall team, they are well coached, and they've been together for a long time."

Reyes noted that a few of India's veterans, such as Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Amritpal Singh, have been playing together in the national team for nearly a decade.

"So you can imagine the kind of chemistry and game familiarity they've built with each other," he said. "It will take our best to be able to compete against that team."

Game time between India and Gilas Pilipinas is at 6: p.m. on Friday.