Badminton: Pedrosa survives MVP Cup's 'Group of Death'

Ros Pedrosa is unbeaten heading into the semis of the MVP Second Badminton Cup. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- National team stalwart Ros Pedrosa took down upstart Jewel Angelo Albo in three sets, 10-21, 21-18, 21-12, to sweep Group B of the MVP Second Badminton Cup, Thursday at the Olympic Badminton Center in Pasig City.

The unbeaten Pedrosa booked his place in the semifinals of the men's singles.

Rallying back from a dismal opening set, the former National University standout dominated the decider to take the top seed in the five-man Group B over erstwhile co-leader Albo.

For Pedrosa, having the tournament just a few months from the 31st Southeast Asian Games is crucial.

"Sobrang importante po," he said. "Iba pa rin po 'yung situation sa tournament po kagaya nito. Dito po namin kasi maa-assess 'yung mga weakness po namin. At saka for experience din po and mind-setting."

Meanwhile, RJ Oba-ob won the other five-man Group A after he showed his veteran experience past Mark Anthony Velasco in the battle for the top spot, also in three sets, 21-8, 17-21, 21-17.

In women's singles, UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year Mikaela De Guzman paced the round-robin phase with a clean 5-0 record after two wins past Jaja Andres and Sarah Barredo. The Ateneo de Manila University junior swept Andres, 21-18, 21-11, and then was handed the win as Barredo retired in the third set after a 19-21, 21-13 battle in the first two games.

Barredo, who cramped up against De Guzman, finished as the second seed after the round-robin with a win over Andres, 21-13, 16-21, 21-10. On the other hand, Anthea Gonzalez completed the semifinals cast after sweeping her matches of the day over Angel Valle, 22-20, 21-7, and Cristel Fuentespina, 21-12, 21-13.

In the men's singles semifinals, Pedrosa will take on Velasco while Oba-ob will face Albo. On the other hand, De Guzman and Barredo will battle Fuentespina and Andres, respectively, for a chance to play for the women's singles title.

In men's doubles, National University standouts July Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. completed a 4-0 sweep of the round-robin, closing it out with a 21-16 14-21, 21-14 decision over fellow Bulldogs Alvin Morada and James Villarante.

Long-time national team mainstay Paul Pantig and new partner Christian Bernardo took the second spot in the eliminations as they ended their day with a win over Joshua Morada and Jason Vanzuela, 21-16, 16-21, 21-14.

For the women's side, Thea Pomar and Nicole Albo emerged as their respective group winners as they completed a sweep of the round-robin matches to arrange their subsequent team-up heading into the semifinals.

Pomar earlier paired up with Susmita Ramos in the 21-10, 21-10 win over Jocelle Alvarez and Althea Fuentespina, and then took down Ramos-Alvarez, 21-14, 23-21. Albo, on her part, won with Aubrey Masongsong over Lea Inlayo and Andrea Hernandez, 24-22, 21-23, 21-15, and then with Hernandez against Inlayo-Masongsong, 23-21, 21-15.

The men's doubles semifinals will pit Villabrille and Padiz Jr. against JM Bernardo and Michael Clemente, and Christian Bernardo and Pantig over Morada and Villarante. On the women's side, Pomar and Albo will take on Althea Fuentespina and Masongsong, while Ramos and Inlayo will face Alvarez and Hernandez.

The semifinals and finals matches are set for Friday starting at 4 p.m.

