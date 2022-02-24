

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Azkals have been drawn in Group B of the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

They are grouped with Palestine, Yemen, and hosts Mongolia, with games to be held on June 8-14 in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

The Azkals progressed to the third round after placing third in Group A of the joint FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers last year.

The Azkals are the second-highest ranked team in their group, having placed 129th in the latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings.

Palestine is at 100th, while Yemen is ranked 151st and hosts Mongolia is at 184th.

Eleven more spots to the AFC Asian Cup 2023 are at stake in the third round. The winner of the six groups, as well as the best five runners-up across all groups will advance to the continental tournament, set for June 16 to July 16 in China next year.

The Azkals are hoping to qualify for the Asian Cup for the second straight edition of the tournament. They made their debut on the continental stage in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

Below is the full results of the draw: