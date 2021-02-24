Volleyball: Subic ready to host PSL All-Filipino tournament

MANILA, Philippines -- After hosting the Philippine Superliga's beach volleyball tournament this weekend, Subic Bay will also serve as the venue of the league's All-Filipino Conference, tentatively set for the second quarter of 2021.

PSL chairman Philip Ella "Popoy" Juico said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has already approved the indoor tournament.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) of Region 3 has also given "favorable comments" about their endeavor.

"We had to choose an area which is MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) to have this tournament," Juico explained. "Subic is (an) MGCQ area. Anything less than that, the IATF does not approve."

PSL officials inspected the Subic Bay Gym last week, together with SBMA and IATF officials.

The All-Filipino Conference will come after the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup, which will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Subic sand courts -- the same venue used for the beach volleyball competitions of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"This is a prelude to our effort to really give our teams a chance to expose themselves, expose the brand, and to continue with what it was before," said Juico. "So, we hit the ground running."

Juico anticipates at least four teams to compete in the All-Filipino, which is tentatively scheduled for a May 2021 start.

"(It) depends on the wishes of the teams that we have, on when to start our next tournament. It will depend on them, because they need at least two months to prepare," he explained.

Regular PSL teams F2 Logistics, Cherry Tiggo, and Sta. Lucia are expected to compete together with guest team PetroGazz. Two more teams have already been invited to participate, according to Juico.

No spectators will be allowed to watch the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions.

