Tiger Woods injured in single-car crash near LA

Golfer Tiger Woods is in surgery at a Southern California hospital after suffering multiple leg injuries in a single-car rollover crash Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded at approximately 7:12 a.m. to the scene of a rollover in the area between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was extricated from the car using the jaws of life and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," said Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent.

The full extent of Woods' injuries was not immediately known. The vehicle sustained major damage, authorities said. Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle, authorities said.

Woods, 45, is a native of Southern California and the winner of 15 major championships on the PGA Tour.

--Field Level Media

FROM THE ARCHIVES