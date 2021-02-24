Tennis: Andy Murray knocked out in Montpellier first round

Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their men's single tennis final match of the European Open ATP Antwerp, on October 20, 2019 in Antwerp. File photo. John Thys, BELGA/AFP.

MONTPELLIER, France -- Andy Murray was dumped out of the ATP event in Montpellier on Tuesday after suffering a straight-sets defeat in the opening round against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

The former world number one squandered a set point in the opening set before losing 7-6 (10/8), 6-1 to the 83rd-ranked Gerasimov.

Murray, who missed the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19, was playing his first ATP Tour event since last October.

The 33-year-old Briton lost in the final of a second-tier Challenger tournament in Italy to Illya Marchenko earlier this month.

Murray fell a break behind in the seventh game against Gerasimov on Tuesday, but fought back to force a tie-break.

He missed one opportunity to take the set in the breaker, but his opponent clinched it on his fourth set point.

It was all one-way traffic in the second set, though, as Murray had to save a match point to avoid being on the wrong end of a bagel.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is currently 121st in the world rankings, having been beset by hip and groin injuries.

