PBA: Vic Manuel says of trade to Phoenix — ‘Same goal, new journey’

Power forward Vic Manuel said goodbye to former team Alaska after being transferred to Phoenix Super LPG.

"My HOME! My FAMILY for almost 7 years! Thankyou @alaska_aces! 🙇‍♂️❤ Wish you a goodluck and all the best!," said the 6-foot-4 power forward through his social media account.

Meanwhile, Manuel looked forward to playing with the Fuel Masters, who recently let go of Calvin Abueva to get Chris Banchero.

"Same GOAL! New JOURNEY! ☝️💪," he said.

Alaska dealt Manuel more than a month after he sought a trade.

In exchange, the Aces acquired guard Brian Heruela and 3 draft picks: its first and second round pick in the upcoming PBA rookie draft, and a first round pick in next year's draft.

Manuel had demanded a trade early January, after being dissatisfied with the contract offered to him by the Aces.

It was reported last February 10 that the two sides were close to a deal, but Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso clarified last weekend that they were still entertaining trade offers for Manuel.

