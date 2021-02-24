PBA: Ian Sangalang on ex teammate Abueva’s arrival — Hopefully more titles

Now that Calvin Abueva has reunited with Ian Sangalang at Magnolia, the former San Sebastian teammates looked to duplicate their winning ways in the PBA.

Sangalang recalled that their tandem produced championships during their time with the Stags in the NCAA and also NLEX in the D-League.

"Sana nga magawa ulit namin," Sangalang said in an article posted on PBA.ph.

The two practiced together as PBA teammates for the first time on Tuesday when Abueva officially joined Magnolia in their group workouts at SGS gym in Quezon City.

Sangalang was happy with the way Abueva performed at the PBA bubble last year, especially after going through a lengthy suspension.

He hopes Abueva brings in the same kind of energy to the Hotshots this season.

"Malaking bagay sa amin si Calvin. Siya yung missing spot sa team namin," said Sangalang.

"Kung mapapansin ninyo noong mga nakaraan, lagi kaming talo sa dulo kasi merong kulang sa amin. And yung kulang na yun, I think kayang punan ni Calvin yun."

Abueva transferred to the Hotshots following a blockbuster trade that saw Chris Banchero move to Phoenix together with 2 draft picks.

Abueva said he looked forward to winning his first PBA title since 2013 with the Purefoods franchise, but acknowledged that he needed to adjust to coach Chito Victolero's system.

"Maninibago ng kaunti. Kailangan pag-aralan pa yung sistema sa Magnolia," he said. "Kailangan matutunan muna yung adjustments sa team ko ngayon."

