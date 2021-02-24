NBA: Which players were snubbed for the All-Star game?

Statistically, Trae Young should have been a shoo-in. Brett Davis, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Just as the NBA announces the reserves for its All-Star Game, the list of snubs invariably comes up, too.

Here are some notable names who may have been left out of the March 7 showcase in Atlanta:

Devin Booker, Suns (24.7 points, 50.1 FG shooting)

Even LeBron James thinks the Phoenix shooting guard was wrongfully overlooked.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

The Suns have been a roll with the fourth-best record overall, thanks in large part to how the 24-year-old, 6-year league veteran has performed.

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers (21.5 points, 11.6 rebounds)

The Indiana big man is having a career season offensively, and he’s been the anchor on a team that sits fourth place in the East.

The 24-year-old, 4-season veteran was a first-time All-Star last year, and he deserved to return.

Trae Young, Hawks (27 points, 9.6 assists)

Statistically, the Atlanta playmaker should be a shoo-in; the event being held in his backyard should have swayed votes in his favor, too.

But the Hawks struggling as a team (11th in the East, 13-18 record) dragged down his chances of a second appearance at the All-Star game.

Fred VanVleet, Raptors (19.8 points, 6.7 assists)

An All-Star nod would have added to his growing resumé — the undrafted player who became an NBA champion and has gradually become the face of the team.

Unfortunately, the East is stacked with guards. His time will come.

Other players who may have been overlooked for the All-Star game include: Mike Conley Jr. (Jazz), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Jimmy Butler (Heat).

