NBA: Stephen Curry helps Warriors get past host Knicks

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves past New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Stephen Curry ended a scoring drought with a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3:38 to play and the visiting Golden State Warriors survived a slow-starting fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 114-106 on Monday night.

Draymond Green bounced back from a costly late-game ejection Saturday at Charlotte with seven points, a team-high nine rebounds and a game-high 12 assists as the Warriors won for the first time in three games on their current trip and avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Julius Randle, who learned just before the opening tip that he'd been named to his first NBA All-Star team, had a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, who lost for just the second time in their last six games.

Randle was ejected from the game after drawing a second technical foul with 17.5 seconds remaining.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Warriors led 94-85 entering the fourth quarter, but scored just three points in the first 8:10 of the period, allowing the Knicks to rally into a 97-all tie.

But Curry, who had missed his annual homecoming in Charlotte with an illness, then connected on his momentum-turning 3-pointer, triggering Golden State's fast finish.

Curry later added a three-point play and Kelly Oubre Jr. capped a 19-point night with two late dunks and a pair of free throws, helping Golden State avenge an earlier 119-104 drubbing at the hands of the Knicks in San Francisco last month.

Curry finished with a game-high 37 points, hitting seven of his 14 3-point attempts and all 12 of his free throws, to pace the Warriors, who complete a back-to-back Wednesday night at Indiana.

Andrew Wiggins had 16 points and James Wiseman, playing for the first time in 11 games while rehabbing a sprained wrist, added 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench for Golden State.

Elfrid Payton backed Randle with 20 points, Derrick Rose chipped in with 16 to complement a team-high eight assists and Taj Gibson collected a team-high 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who outboarded the Warriors 56-41.

Payton and Rose had 12 points apiece in a high-scoring first half that saw the Knicks build a 59-55 lead. Rose also had six assists in 12 minutes off the bench, helping New York overcome an early nine-point deficit.

Curry was held to just 11 points, nine on 3-pointers, in the half.