NBA: Bucks crush Timberwolves to spoil Chris Finch’s debut

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juan Hernangomez (41) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double on Tuesday night, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 139-112 Milwaukee Bucks victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo was one of seven Bucks who scored in double figures as Milwaukee won its third consecutive game. The Timberwolves lost their fifth consecutive game and first under new coach Chris Finch, who was hired on Sunday night after the team fired Ryan Saunders.

Finch was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors prior to his new post.

The Bucks played the fifth game of their current eight-game homestand and are preparing to face three tough challengers to close it out -- New Orleans, L.A. Clippers and Denver.

Milwaukee continued to persevere without Jrue Holiday, who missed his ninth consecutive game due to health and safety protocols.

The Bucks took control during a prolific first half during which it scored 79 points and shot 62.5 percent (30-48) overall and hit 10-of-18 from long range. Antetokounmpo had 22 points in the first half as the Bucks eventually led by as many as 29 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each finished with 26 points. But most of that damage came in the first half as the Bucks poured it on, shooting 53.5 percent (53-for-99) for the game and 20-for-42 (47.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Towns also had 11 assists and eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell had 13 points and Ricky Rubio finished with 12.

The Wolves continued to struggle though without D'Angelo Russell, who missed his eighth game in a row after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee.

Bryn Forbes came off the bench for Milwaukee and scored 23 points, including 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each finished with 15 points. Middleton also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Donte DiVincenzo totaled 13 points, five rebounds and five assists, and D.J. Augustin totaled 10 points and five assists. Bobby Portis also had 14 points and six rebounds.