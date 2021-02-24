Golf: Tiger Woods now recovering after long surgery due to car accident

The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021. Mario Anzuoni, REUTERS



Golf champion Tiger Woods underwent a “long surgical procedure” but is now recovering after getting involved in a single-car crash accident Tuesday (US time).

In a statement published on the athlete’s Twitter account, Woods went under the knife to treat his right lower leg and ankle which suffered “significant” injuries.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Anish Mahajan, interim CEO of the hospital, said, as quoted in a statement.

The golfer’s camp also thanked all the well-wishers and medical personnel who treated the athlete.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department,” it said.

Woods was rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple injuries when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside.

The 15-time Grand Slam champion was alone in the car when it crashed near Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

