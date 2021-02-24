Boxing: Legend George Foreman weighs in on plans for Pacquiao-McGregor

Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman believes it would be better for MMA superstar to leave the UFC and go for that lucrative boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor recently lost to Dustin Poirier in a match that was supposed to prepare him for Pacquiao. He is now going for a trilogy fight with Poirier for a chance to avenge his knockout defeat.

But Foreman said McGregor has become more of a puncher now than an MMA fighter.

“It’s hard for McGregor to accept it but he’s a better puncher than he is in MMA," Foreman, who became the oldest heavyweight champion in history at 45 years old in 1994, said in an article posted on The Sun.

“I’d rather see him in boxing matches now."

Foreman added that he thought McGregor has a good chance of upsetting the 42-year-old Pacquiao.

"I think if he has a fight with Pacquiao he can actually beat him – good rules, over 10 rounds, McGregor can beat him," said Foreman.

“He’s already adjusted to boxing, he’s not going to do good in MMA anymore."

Pacquiao has recently returned to training after news broke out that his comeback fight is now being worked out.

The last time he fought was in 2019 when he dominated Keith Thurman to win the WBA "super" welterweight crown.

But Pacquiao was recently relegated to "champion in recess" by the WBA due to inactivity.