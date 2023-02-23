Vismin Cup: Valientes stake unbeaten record vs McDavid

Handout phtoto

The Zamboanga Valientes will be gunning for their third straight victory when they meet McDavid Zampen in the VisMin Super Cup Open Championship on Thursday at the Centralli Sports Gym in Zamboanga City.

The Valientes are riding on a two-game winning streak following victories over MisOr Nobles and Cagayan de Oro Stampede.

Zamboanga will again lean on their reliables James Kwetukeye of San Beda University and former PBA pro Rudy Lingganay.

Also backing up their campaign are two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers, veteran import Renaldo Balkman, and Fil-Am prospect Jeremy Arthur.

Zampen (1-1) will rely on Henry Iloka, the reigning Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup best import of the conference.

Tip off will be at 8 p.m.

Against Cagayan de Oro, Kwetukeye and Chalmers each scored 18 points in leading the Valientes to an 87-83 win.

Kwetukeye struck again with 20 points, while Arthur fed Zamboanga with 16 markers in pulling off a come-from-behind win against Misamis Oriental, 82-79.