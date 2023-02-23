UAAP: Why Eya Laure decided to stay for UST

UST's Eya Laure during Wednesday's UAAP press conference. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Eya Laure said she wants to tie loose ends this season in the UAAP women's volleyball competition.

The Tigress led the league in scoring in Season 84 with 272 points but witnessed University of Sto. Tomas crumple in the stepladder semifinal.

Laure decided to come back and join a revamped UST lineup.

“Kaya rin siguro ako nandito kasi may mga bagay na hindi pa ako ready na aalis ako. Kasi hindi ko natapos,” she said during Wednesday's press conference that officially launched the competition.

Laure feels she has unfinished business to settle.

“Kahit papano 'yung isang pumapasok lagi sa isip ko kasi kapag aalis na ako sa UST, parang hindi pa talaga kaya," she said.

"Kasi nga may mga bagay akong sinimulan na hindi ko pa natatapos.”

The 24-year-old has one playing year left for the Tigresses after the 85th season. She said it will still depend on their performance this year.