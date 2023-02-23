UAAP: Rhayyan Amsali, James Una to join UST Tigers

Rhayyan Amsali and James Una are joining the UST Growling Tigers. Handout

MANILA – University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) newly-minted coach Pido Jarencio has started laying the groundwork for his rebuild in Espana after securing the commitments of Rhayyan Amsali and James Una.

"Malaking dagdag sila sa binubuo namin dito sa UST," said the outspoken mentor Jarencio, who welcomed the two transferees on Thursday, together with team consultant Bonnie Tan and team manager Waiyip Chong.

Amsali, 22, has returned from a religious sabbatical to join the Growling Tigers after one season with San Beda University.

The 6-foot-4 winger from Zamboanga eyes to prove himself at the collegiate level after a decorated high school career in Nazareth School of National University and San Beda.

He averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15 minutes of play in his freshman year for the Red Lions back in NCAA Season 97.

"Alam natin 'yung laro ng bata. China-challenge namin siya na mailabas ulit 'yung pinakita niyang galing sa high school at makatulong dun sa rebuild na ginagawa namin dito," said Jarencio.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Una is coming off a solid rookie year for San Sebastian College in NCAA Season 98.

The 6-foot-5 big man from Caloocan posted 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as he established himself as one of the most hardworking young bruisers in the league.

"Napakasipag na bata ni James at 'yun ang inaasahan namin sa kanya, na madala niya 'yung tapang niya dito sa UST," Jarencio continued.

Both Amsali and Una will serve one-year residencies before being allowed to play in UAAP Season 87. They can then play three more years for the Tigers.

Earlier this month, Jarencio made his way back to the Tigers' lair, signing a three-year contract for UST's men's basketball team.

Known for his "Pride, Puso, Palaban" mantra, the 58-year-old mentor is hoping to lead the Growling Tigers back to the summit and duplicate his feat from 17 years ago -- when he steered UST to the UAAP Season 69 championship.

He coached the Growling Tigers for eight years, guiding the team to two more finals appearances before being hired as the head coach for GlobalPort (now-NorthPort) in the PBA.

