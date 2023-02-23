UAAP: FEU topples UE to share lead in boys volleyball

Photo from UAAP media bureau/FILE PHOTO

MANILA – Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman tainted the perfect record of the University of the East (UE) to gain a share of the lead in the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball tournament.

FEU rallied from four points down in the fifth set to outlast UE, 23-25, 25-14, 30-28, 18-25, 16-14, Thursday at the Paco Arena.

Amet Bituin and Jhon Rey Dongon presided over the Baby Tamaraws' fightback from a 9-13 hole to deal the Junior Warriors their first loss in the thrilling 2-hour, 9-minute match.

Raising its record to 4-1, FEU-Diliman moved in a tie with UE and University of Santo Tomas, which clawed back from a two-set deficit to repulse titleholder Nazareth School of National University (NU), 27-29, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13, in first place.

The Junior Tiger Spikers broke away with a 5-2 lead on a Ron Poja kill when the Bullpups made a run and briefly led, 9-8, after an opponent error.

UST then restored order and secured a 12-10 lead on an NU attack error.

Patrick Lardizabal's quick kill put the Junior Tiger Spikers at 14-12 before the Bullpups saved a match point courtesy of Eugine Gloria's spike.

Poja then scored on a kill for UST to close out the two-hour, eight-minute contest.

The Bullpups are now 1-1 in five-setter matches and dropped to 3-2 overall in the fourth spot.

Adamson University, meanwhile, made short work of Ateneo de Manila High School, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9, to stay within distance of NU with a 3-2 record in fifth place.

The Blue Eagles ended their first round stint with a 1-5 record.

Action resumes on Monday with the final day of first round at 8 a.m. at the same Manila venue.