UAAP: Ateneo gets first win in men’s football vs UP

Ateneo Blue Eagles gets first win in UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP media bureau

MANILA – Ateneo de Manila University opened its UAAP Season 85 men’s football campaign with a 1-0 victory over Katipunan rival University of the Philippines (UP) Thursday before a good-sized crowd at the UP Football Field in Diliman.

Wilmer Lopez tapped the ball home from close range in the 21st minute to score the match’s only goal.

Despite the victory, Ateneo coach JP Merida was disappointed with his team’s performance after the game.

“We were good in the first 15 minutes. That’s the reason why we scored,” said Merida. “I’m very disappointed. I don’t know what happened in the second half. My players approached me that they were tired, especially their legs. I need to talk to my physiotherapist and my conditioning coach about what was happening.”

Despite the Fighting Maroons’ continuous bombardment, the defending champions’ backline managed to repel attack after attack.

Ateneo goalkeeper Artuz Cezar also showed steady defense, making multiple saves to protect their lead.

“I’m very, very sorry talaga sa naging performance ng team, especially in the second half,” added Merida.

“We didn’t expect na ganun 'yung mangyayari. We didn’t plan on playing a low block. Our plan was to attack. It’s very difficult to manage if you’re leading by just one goal.”

