PVL: Shorthanded Choco Mucho grinds out 5-set win vs Army

From PVL.ph

An undermanned Choco Mucho squad arrested its two-game slide by hammering out a tough 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11 win against Army-Black Mamba in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Despite playing minus Des Cheng and Bea De Leon, the Flying Titans managed to hike their record to 2-2 in the standings with the help of Regine Arocha who sparked their offense with 13 points.

Kat Tolentino dished out 20 points on 18 attacks before sitting out most part of the fourth set due to cramps. Isa Molde added 19 points on 18 attacks.

But the Lady Troopers gave them a tough fight in the fifth set.

Jeanette Villareal led the Lady Troopers with 19 points on 15 attacks and four blocks.

The Army fell to its 17th consecutive and stayed winless, 0-4.