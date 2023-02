From PVL.ph

PLDT carved out a tough five-set victory during their thrilling exchange with Petro Gazz in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The High Speed Hitters had it 21-25, 31-29, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 against the Angels.

With the victory, PLDT stretched its winning run to three games as it improved to 3-1.

The High Speed Hitters now share the top spot with Creamline, F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo.

Petro Gazz fell to 2-2.