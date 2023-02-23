PBA photo

KJ McDaniels fired 31 points and brought down 12 rebounds to help Meralco snap out of a two-game funk via a 114-98 beatdown of NLEX in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

The Bolts also drew a big game from Allein Maliksi who connected four treys to finish with 19 points.

Chris Newsome and Aaron Black had 18 and 15 markers, while Cliff Hodge set a career milestone with his 1,000th career offensive board.

With the win, the Bolts managed to improve their record to 4-3 and remained in the fight for a quarterfinals slot.

The win also allowed Meralco to bounce back from two successive losses in the hands of powerhouse teams San Miguel Beer and Talk 'N Text.

"Those back-to-back losses were to San Miguel and Talk 'N Text. We want to beat them but they are the best teams in the league right now," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

"We just played better today, we played consistently, we got a big game from KJ which we didn't get in the last couple of games."

Black is hoping they could get the same output from the veteran import every time.

"If he can give us that type of performance then we have a chance of beating everybody," he said.

"Allein got some big shots for us down the stretch. Newsome played really well today too. We just got to keep it up."

The Road Warriors led by Wayne Selden's 29 points fell to their third defeat in 9 games.

