MMA: Pacio sees Andrade knocking out Lineker in rematch

Like many fighters, former ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is all aboard the Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade hypetrain.

The young Brazilian has impressed many people with his highly destructive and entertaining style ahead of his bantamweight title rematch with John Lineker in ONE Fight Night 7 on Saturday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be a quick turnaround for the two protagonists after they fought to a no-contest in their initial clash last October, but not without Andrade turning heads in that contest.

Andrade shone as he looked a step quicker than Lineker, sticking his left hand in his rival’s face while banging his opponent’s body with knees and hooks.

He almost had the finish in the third round, as he folded Lineker with a step-in knee, but his next attempt hit “Hands of Stone’s” groin, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Despite the stoppage, Pacio was left impressed with Andrade.

“I think Andrade can easily read Lineker's attacks and knows how to manage the distance, especially since he has the edge in both height and length. His physical advantage will come in handy again in this rematch,” he said.

All’s not lost for Lineker, according to the Filipino, because if there’s one guy who knows about bouncing back from a dreary first outing, it’s Pacio.

Pacio has established himself as one of the best fighters in rematches, as he’s currently undefeated against all the fighters he’s faced for a second time in ONE title bouts.

So, he’s not counting Lineker out, especially if the Brazilian shows up with an adjusted game plan. But if he’s a betting man, he’s still got his money on Andrade.

“For me, it depends on whether Lineker can immediately adjust to the style of Andrade. But as of now, Andrade has the advantage and the momentum. For me, Andrade will get the win by knockout or decision,” Pacio said.

