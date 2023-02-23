LOOK: Carmelo Anthony is in Manila, visits Luneta

Photos from National Parks Development Committee Facebook page

MANILA – NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony is in the Philippines as he was spotted posing for photos at the Rizal Monument in Manila.

The National Parks Development Committee on Thursday released on its Facebook page several snaps of Anthony standing in front of the monument of Philippine hero Jose Rizal.

“The American professional basketball player who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association is seen posing earlier this morning for a photo to pay honor and tribute to our National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal at the country's iconic symbol, the Rizal Monument, during the Manila City Tour hosted by the Department of Tourism-National Capital Region,” the caption stated.

Anthony arrived in the Philippines Wednesday night from Los Angeles, California.

The NBA’s 10x All-Star member and one of the league’s prolific scorers has been speculated to be one of FIBA’s ambassadors for the upcoming World Cup this August. Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to confirm the rumors, as of writing.

Should the rumors be true, Anthony will join International basketball icon Pau Gasol, who has been previously named a global ambassador for the FIBA World Cup 2023 that will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Another legend of FIBA basketball, Luis Scola of Argentina, is also a World Cup global ambassador.

The FIBA World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10.

