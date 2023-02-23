Team Secret made one of the biggest wins in the international Valorant scene happen.

In what seemed to be a David versus Goliath slugfest, the all-Filipino Valorant team put up a valiant 2-0 sweep against European squad Team Liquid as they kicked off their campaign in the largest international Valorant competition in the world, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

And 33 year old Jessie “JessieVash” Cristy Cuyco made it all happen for the squad, showing no rust as the game's best performer with an average combat score of 273, even flaunting a knife kill on Dom "soulcas" Sulca in Icebox.

Speaking onstage after the VCT LOCK//IN win against Team Liquid, Wednesday (early Thursday morning in the Philippines), the former Dota 2 player had this to say:

"This is the result we expect given that they are playing together for a short time and in my eyes they are just kids."

Team Secret's win was a revenge rampage of sorts after being eliminated by Gambit Esports, which had Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin and Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, during the Valorant Champions in Berlin, Germany in 2021. That match-up included a 0-13 loss in one map that has become the butt of many jokes.

While Team Secret saw this as a boost to their preparation for the Valorant Pacific League in Korea, JessieVash could've savored the win more if they were able to sweep them in return.

"I mean we entered this tournament as part of our preparations in the upcoming Pacific League and we know we have a chance to win. It would just more satisfying if we 13-0'd them," he said in jest.